



SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The San Jose Sharks were notifying their ticket holders Friday that one of their part-time employees at the SAP Center has tested positive for the coronavirus.

While not identifying what the employee’s job was, the team said the individual last work the March 3rd home game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“This person is under self-quarantine and receiving care from medical professionals,” the team said in its release. ” We have been informed that this employee is recovering and feeling better.”

In coordination with the public health department, the Sharks were following the health authority’s determination that risk to the public from that exposure is low and that no additional precautions are necessary. As a precaution they were notifying ticketholders.

The Sharks along with the rest of the NHL teams have had their season halted by the threat presented by the spread of the coronavirus.

“In light of ongoing developments resulting from the coronavirus, and after consulting with medical experts and convening a conference call of the Board of Governors, the National Hockey League is announcing that it will pause the 2019-20 season beginning with tonight’s games,” Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement Thursday.

The league cited that with so many NHL teams sharing facilities and locker rooms with NBA teams that it “now seems likely that some member of the NHL community would test positive at some point” and that it is “no longer appropriate to try to continue to play games at this time.”

Hours earlier, the NHL posted on social media, “Given the uncertainty regarding next steps regarding the coronavirus, Clubs are advised not to conduct morning skates, practices or team meetings today.”

The Sharks already were being forced to play any future games in an empty arena after Santa Clara County announced a ban on any public event with over 1,000 people in attendance.

It left the players trying to grasp what their game may be evolving into in light of the outbreak.

“I’ve never been in the NHL when we played a game without any fans,” star Evander Kane said. “It would definitely be very different. I know they have announced a couple different scenarios. I think we are all just waiting to find out to see what actually happens so obviously the empty building is one of them.”

“It would be very strange to play in an empty building, that’s for sure.”