



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — School districts in Oakland and San Francisco will continue serving meals to students who would miss meals because of the school closures as a result of the coronavirus spread.

Friday both the Oakland Unified and San Francisco Unified School Districts announced meals would be handed out at select locations and campuses to all students who need them during the temporary closure of schools.

Twelve schools in Oakland will open for “grab and go” breakfast and lunch meals for students, who would also be able to pick up multiple days worth of food to take home, OUSD said.

The Oakland schools will be open Monday and Thursday between 8 a.m. and noon at the following schools:

Northwest/West Oakland: Sankofa Elementary, West Oakland Middle School, Hoover Elementary

Central Oakland: Oakland High School, Garfield Elementary

East Oakland: Bret Harte Middle School, Life Academy/United for Success, Coliseum College Preparatory Academy, Madison Park Upper, Fremont High School, Castlemont High School, Elmhurst United Middle School

The district said it would also be working with other community partners and local agencies to ensure that students have access to food throughout the school closure.

In San Francisco, SFUSD said the meal distribution would begin Tuesday with free breakfast and lunch to all children 18 and younger at eight pick-up sites across the city and six more sites to be added on Wednesday.

“We are committed to continuing to provide healthy meals for our students over the next several weeks while students are not in school,” SFUSD Superintendent Dr. Vincent Matthews said in a prepared statement. “We are grateful for the support we already receive to make this happen, and would appreciate additional support from the community to help us keep our students fed.”

A list of pick-up sites and schedules is available at sfusd.edu/schoolfood.

SFUSD also said it was also collaborating with the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank about possibly co-locating food pantries at sites where students will receive free meals.

The district added it was working with city organizations to identify childcare options for families and that information would be shared soon.