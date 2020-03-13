SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — In the wake of a swelling number of confirmed coronavirus cases in San Francisco, Kaiser health care officials have launched the first Bay Area drivethru testing operation in a hospital parking lot.

Located at the hospital complex at the corner of Geary Boulevard and 5th Ave. in the Richmond District, the entire testing procedure can be done while you are in your car in the parking lot.

Health officials want to keep the sick patients away from the building and the people inside, but not anyone can just randomly drive up.

Kaiser officials said the patients need to go through three layers of screening before driving up for the test. They can either met in person or speak over the phone with a nurse, a primary doctor, and finally a specialist. Only after those three medical professionals have determined a patient exhibits Covid 19 symptoms can the patient can get an appointment for the drive thru.

It’s a quick process where a nurse takes a nasal swab of the patient while seated in the car. Kaiser said the results typically come back in a week.

“Especially if you’re older than 65, especially if you have underlying medical issues already, you need to call (your doctor) and not wait until things have progressed,” said internal medicine physician Dr. Runjhun Misra.

Misra, who is not affiliated with Kaiser, said there were some specific symptoms to watch out for before calling your doctor.

“I know some people are going to say it’s very hard to distinguish from the flu, which it is, yes,” Misra said. “But shortness of breath is not seen that often in the flu or allergies or the common cold. So if you’re having fever, cough, and shortness of breath, you need to contact your provider.”

Neighbors walking by the drive-thru test tent for the most part were supportive.

“Sounds like a very good idea,” said Hugh McMenamin, who lives a few blocks away. ” A couple levels of screening and have them outside so it doesn’t get into the hospital.”

“It looks kind of scary, you know, because people are going through there,” said another neighbor Liberty Neubarth. ” It’s kind of safe, but at the same time, kind of scared, you know, why they’re all here.”

Doctors turned away people who randomly drove up to try to get a test. They reminded people it’s only for Kaiser members and after they’ve gone through a screening.