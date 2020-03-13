



VALLEJO (CBS SF) — Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo announced a temporary closure Friday to protect against the spread of the novel coronavirus, while Jack London Square officials also suspended events in Oakland through the end of the month.

The closure will also be in effect Six Flags Magic Mountain in Los Angeles County.

The two parks announced they will close operations through the end of March, at which point they will re-evaluate the risk of spreading the virus to determine whether to continue the closure.

“While there have been no reported cases of (coronavirus) at either property, the safety of our guests and team members is always our highest priority,” the parks said in a statement. “We will continue to

closely monitor these evolving conditions and will follow the most current guidance from federal, state and local officials.”

Park guests can visit the park’s website for information about previously scheduled visits.

Additionally, Jack London Square officials said on Thursday that they’ve suspended all public events through the end of the month due to the 2019 novel coronavirus.

Officials at the entertainment and business destination near the Oakland waterfront said they made the decision in response to recommendations by local and state public health departments to reduce the risk of community transmission of the virus, also known as COVID-19, via large events.

Events affected by the suspension include the The Buck, which was scheduled for Sunday, and Jack London Square Farmers Markets scheduled on Sundays the rest of the month.

Although public events are suspended, Jack London Square officials said all restaurants and businesses remain open and welcome the community’s patronage and support.

Jack London Square officials said in a statement, “The health and safety of all visitors, employees, and event volunteers is of utmost importance and our top priority.”

They said they “look forward to resuming spring and summer public events as soon as conditions allow, in line with the recommendations of health officials.”

Jack London Square officials said people can check their website and social media channels for updates.

Winchester Mystery House in San Jose also announced Thursday that it will be closed until April 1, following guidelines by the California Department of Public Health.

The Asian Art Museum in San Francisco similarly announced it would be closed to the public from March 14 through March 27, reopening to regular hours on Saturday, March 28. The museum will evaluate whether the closure’s time frame needs to be extended.

