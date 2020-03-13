SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A union vote for workers from San Francisco’s renowned Tartine bakery was still up in the air as of Friday afternoon, but workers are claiming a landslide union victory at the Berkeley location.
According to the San Francisco Chronicle, workers in San Francisco were voting on whether to join the union with those of the original Tartine bakery.
Friday afternoon, the vote was reportedly 89 workers in favor of unionizing, and 84 against it. Both sides are challenging the vote totals and a winner has yet to be announced.
However, workers at the Tartine Berkeley location voted 18-0 to unionize, according to the International Longshore & Warehouse Union.
In a statement, Tartine co-owner Elisabeth Prueitt said, “The process from here can take weeks, months or potentially years to resolve in court, unless the union agrees to unseal [all the votes]. I don’t know why they are claiming victory.”
The ILWU said the National Labor Relations Board supervised both elections and NLRB officials will decide the winner in the coming weeks.
