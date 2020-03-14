Comments
SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL (CBS SF) – An Alaska Airlines customer service agent at San Francisco International Airport has tested positive for COVID-19.
The airline issued a statement confirming that the employee left work ill on Tuesday, March 10, and is recovering and doing well.
“We plan to work with local public health authorities and our partners at SFO to identify persons who may have come in immediate and prolonged contact with this employee,” wrote Alaska Airline officials in the statement. “Our medical experts have reiterated that the risk of transmission for anyone who was not in close contact with this employee remains low.”
