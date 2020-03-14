SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — Marin County health officials announced two new confirmed cases of coronavirus Saturday, both were believed to be the result of community transmission.

The announcement increases the number of confirmed cases to five within the county.

“The first cases of community transmission of COVID-19 in Marin means we’re in a new stage of working to mitigate spread,” said Dr Matt Willis, Marin County Public Health Officer. “We’ve been anticipating this. This is why we took big steps this week, including limiting large gatherings and closing classrooms.”

Health officials said neither of the individuals were hospitalized but will be quarantined at home until they are no longer infectious. No other information about the patients was released to protect the medical privacy of the patients.

Marin’s three previous confirmed cases were related to travel on the Grand Princess cruise ship. A passenger from the Feb. 11 roundtrip cruise from San Francisco to Mexico fell ill and required hospitalization when they arrived back in the Bay Area and departed the ship. Two others who came in contact with the former passenger also were diagnosed with having the coronavirus but didn’t require hospitalization.

The two newly confirmed cases were tested at Marin’s field-testing site, which launched earlier this week to help enhance testing capacity countywide.

Until this week, the lack of federal testing supply has made it challenging to measure local incidence of disease. Individuals referred by their physicians who may be at risk for COVID-19 infection can complete drive-through testing without having to get out of their vehicle.

County officials also released information for those who must self quarantine.