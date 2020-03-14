



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The tsunami of news about the current coronavirus outbreak can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know — KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News/CBSN Bay Area — will be publishing a news roundup each morning of the top coronavirus-related stories from the last 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest developments impacting you, your family and your daily life.

Bay Area Coronavirus Closures And Cancellations

SAN FRANCISCO — The growing concern over the coronavirus pandemic in the San Francisco Bay Area has led many museums and attractions in the region to close in addition to a rising number of event and concert cancellations. Here is a list of closures and cancellations, but residents should keep in mind that other locations and events may be effected. Always check with a venue beforehand to see if it has been effected by the latest recommendations by city, state or county health officials. Read More

San Jose Firehouse Coronavirus Outbreak Grows To 8 Firefighters

SAN JOSE — A coronavirus outbreak among San Jose firefighters grew to eight confirmed cases Friday with 46 others who may have been exposed still being monitored, officials said. In a press release, city officials said that “after a review of the employees’ work assignments, the Fire Department has proceeded to order deep cleaning of Fire Stations 9, 31 and the Fire Training Center.” Read More

Health Officials Confirm 2nd Coronavirus Death In Santa Clara County

SAN JOSE — Health officials in the South Bay early Friday evening confirmed the second coronavirus death in Santa Clara County. According to officials, the patient who died was an adult woman in her 80s. She was hospitalized March 9 and was among the COVID-19 cases reported by the County Public Health Department on March 13. Read More

4 New Coronavirus Cases In Alameda County; 1st Cases Of Community Transmission

OAKLAND — Alameda County health officials confirmed four new positive cases of coronavirus on Friday, two of which are the first reported incidences of community transmission in the county. The county now has a total of seven cases as of Friday afternoon, the Alameda County Public Health Department said. The remaining two out of the four cases confirmed on Friday were linked to other confirmed COVID-19 cases. Read More

As Coronavirus Cases Mount In Northern California, Trump Declares A National Emergency

SAN FRANCISCO — As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases grew by the hours in Northern California, President Donald Trump announced Friday that he is declaring the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency. Just over the last six hours, four new cases have been confirmed in Alameda County, the first two by community spread, and over the last week cases in Santa Clara County have gone up three fold to 79. Dr. Sara Cody, the Santa Clara County’s director of public health, said at a Friday news of the 79 cases, 37 people are hospitalized, and 43 cases were contracted from community transmission, not travel. The county reported its second death on Friday. Read More

Speaker Pelosi Shepherds Trump-Backed Family Coronavirus Aid Deal to Bipartisan House Approval

WASHINGTON — The House of Representatives passed a bipartisan legislative financial relief package in the early hours of Saturday morning following intense negotiations between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Trump administration. The bill passed with broad, bipartisan support and a final tally of 363-40 with 40 Republicans voting against it and Independent Justin Amash of Michigan voting “present.” Read More

Emotional Support ‘Warm Line’ Remaining Up Amid Coronavirus Shutdowns

SAN FRANCISCO — As the novel coronavirus spreads in the Bay Area, an emotional support line will continue to operate all day, every day, according to the Mental Health Association of San Francisco. The California Peer-Run Warm Line is a free, non-judgmental, emotional, non-emergency support line that allows people with mental health challenges to talk to a peer who is trained to help.Read More

Oakland Schools, Libraries, Senior and Rec Centers Close as Community Hunkers Down

OAKLAND — As of 6 p.m. Friday, all classrooms in the Oakland Unified School District are closed, joining many others across the Bay Area. The closure is expected to last at least three weeks. It’s not only schools. Starting Monday, libraries and senior and recreation centers will also be shuttered. This has left some parents scrambling to find a way to juggle their jobs and find child care. Read More

Warriors Donate $1 Million for Sidelined Arena Workers; Sharks to Pay Tank Part-Timers

SAN FRANCISCO — The Golden State Warriors’ ownership, players and coaches have pledged to donate $1 million to provide assistance to employees who work games at Chase Center. “As players, we wanted to do something, along with our ownership and coaches, to help ease the pain during this time,” star guard Stephen Curry said in a press release. The San Jose Sharks said part-time arena workers would get paid for all games not played. Read More

San Francisco Mayor Issues Moratorium on Evictions During Coronavirus Crisis

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco Mayor London Breed issued a city moratorium on housing evictions effective immediately Friday as a response to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The moratorium will prevent any resident from being evicted due to a loss of income related to a business closure, loss of working hours or wages, layoffs, or out-of-pocket medical costs caused by the pandemic. Read More

East Bay Company Approved To Produce Coronavirus Test Kits

MARTINEZ — The effort to increase coronavirus testing capacity in the United States is about to get a big boost from a Bay Area lab. “Right at the beginning of February we started to work on the development of this test,” explained Paul Brown, Global Head of Roche Molecular Solutions. “People have literally worked night and day across all of our organization.” Brown and his team have been working on a coronavirus test for six weeks. Now they can use it. Read More

Doctors Say Be Aware Of Key Coronavirus Symptoms: Shortness Of Breath, Cough, Fever

SAN CARLOS — Doctors are urging people to pay extra close attention to some key symptoms that might help determine if someone is at risk of having contracted the coronavirus versus a common cold or flu. “The coronavirus is causing respiratory symptoms. So, certainly if you’re having respiratory symptoms — again cough, shortness of breath — if you’re experiencing any of those symptoms you should definitely be talking to your primary care provider’s office,” says Dr. Rob Nordgren, CEO of the Sutter Bay Medical Foundation. Read More

Coronavirus Cancellation: 110th Dipsea Race In Mill Valley

MILL VALLEY — On the same day organizers of the fabled Boston Marathon announced a race postponement, organizers of the Dipsea Race, the oldest cross-country running event and among the oldest foot races of any kind in the U.S., announced the cancellation because of coronavirus fears. The annual 7.5 mile (12 km) race from Mill Valley, over Muir Woods and down to Stinson Beach, ran its 109th race last year. Read More

Coronavirus Update: San Francisco Bans All Non-Essential Gatherings Of 100+

SAN FRANCISCO — Effective immediately, San Francisco is banning all non-essential gatherings and events of 100 people or more to slow the spread of coronavirus, Mayor London Breed announced Friday. The announcement is the result of a public health order issued by both the Public Health Officer of the City and County of San Francisco. “This measure is necessary to slow the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the community,” Breed’s office said in a statement. Read More

Coronavirus Fears, Data Safety Concerns Likely To Put Damper On Census

SAN FRANCISCO — Fears over data security, government misuse of personal information and the COVID-19 virus are all shaping up to put a damper on the 2020 U.S. Census. Those were some of the concerns raised in a national conference call Friday with representatives of several nonprofit organizations working to help the U.S. Census Bureau count as many people living in the United States as possible. On Thursday, invitations went out to nearly 150 million American households asking for participation in the census. Read More

Shipboard Ordeal Ends For Last Remaining American Grand Princess Passengers; 14 Foreign Travelers Still Aboard

OAKLAND — Word came down late Thursday evening, the week-long ordeal for Darla Curtis and the last remaining American passengers aboard the coronavirus-stricken Grand Princess had come to an end. The final bus had been loaded at the Oakland dockside and those passengers were beginning the next phase of their return to a normal life.Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf’s office emailed KPIX 5 — “Yes, the state informed us the last passenger disembarked around 8 p.m.” By Friday evening there were just 14 foreign travelers aboard the boat, awaiting passage to their native countries. Read More

Contra Costa Superior Court Closed Temporarily Due To Coronavirus

MARTINEZ — The Contra Costa County Superior Court will be temporarily closed at all locations through the end of March due to the coronavirus outbreak, officials said Friday. The closure begins Monday, March 16 and court officials said they hope to reopen locations by 8 a.m. on Wednesday, April 1. The court’s website will be posted with updates. Read More

Coronavirus Update: San Francisco Priests Told To Shorten Mass; Bay Area Temples To Live Stream Services

SAN FRANCISCO — While he didn’t order that Sunday mass be cancelled, San Francisco Catholic Archbishop Salvatore J. Cordileone on Friday asked priests within the archdiocese to shorten services as much as possible and to give abbreviated homilies to lessen parishioners chances of exposure to the coronavirus. Catholic services throughout the San Francisco Bay Area had already dispense with shaking hands during the sign of peace portion of the mass and encouraged if possible social distance seating during ceremonies. Read More

Alameda Firefighter Contracts Coronavirus; 8 Other Firefighters Quarantined

ALAMEDA — Eight Alameda firefighters have been quarantined following the confirmation that one of their colleagues has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The City of Alameda announced Friday that following a positive test of the firefighter, the county’s health department was able to identify anyone the firefighter may have been exposed to COVID-19. Eight firefighters were identified and are now in isolation waiting for their test results. Read More

San Francisco To Operate Libraries, Rec Facilities As Emergency Child Care Centers

SAN FRANCISCO — The city of San Francisco will start converting public libraries and indoor recreation facilities into emergency care centers for children and parents impacted by the coronavirus outbreak, Mayor London Breed’s office said Friday. The SF Recreation and Park Department is working with the San Francisco Public Library on this operation. Both agencies will suspend regular indoor programming starting Friday at 6 p.m. Read More

Coronavirus School Update: Oakland, San Francisco Schools Districts To Feed Students During Closure

SAN FRANCISCO — School districts in Oakland and San Francisco will continue serving meals to students who would miss meals because of the school closures as a result of the coronavirus spread. Friday both the Oakland Unified and San Francisco Unified School Districts announced meals would be handed out at select locations and campuses to all students who need them during the temporary closure of schools. Read More

Coronavirus Update: Shark Tank Employee Tests Positive For The Coronavirus

SAN JOSE — The San Jose Sharks were notifying their ticket holders Friday that one of their part-time employees at the SAP Center has tested positive for the coronavirus. While not identifying what the employee’s job was, the team said the individual last work the March 3rd home game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Read More

PG&E Suspends Service Disconnections For Nonpayment In Coronavirus Response

SAN FRANCISCO -– Pacific Gas & Electric Co. announced a moratorium on disconnecting utility service for nonpayment in response to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. According to a statement from the San Francisco-based utility on Thursday, the moratorium in place will apply to both residential and business customers until further notice. Read More