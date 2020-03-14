EL CERRITO (CBS SF) — An El Cerrito homeowner fatally shot a suspect as he attempted to break into the man’s residence early Saturday morning, authorities said.

El Cerrito police said the incident took place at a home on Cutting Bvld around 1:13 a.m. A woman called the 911 dispatch center, telling them she was huddled with her young daughter in a bedroom while her armed husband had gone to confront someone trying to break into their home.

Arriving officers were told the husband had confronted the intruder as he attempted to enter the home via a glass door. The homeowner told police he shouted at the intruder, but the suspect didn’t respond. So feeling a threat to his wife, daughter and himself, the homeowner shot at the intruder who immediately fled.

The officers then found deceased male, laying in the roadway near the residence.

The investigation has led officers to believe that the suspect was in the process of committing a burglary and had most likely been committing other burglaries in the area.

The identity of the dead man was not being released. At this point, no arrests have been made. The investigation was on-going.