FREMONT (CBS SF) – A transient man allegedly attacked a woman in a fast food parking lot in Warm Springs, and tried to steal her phone, according to Fremont police.
It happened on Friday, around 5:42 p.m., outside a Carls Jr. in Warms Spings.
The woman told police she was using her cellphone when the man began harassing her. He tried to knock the phone out of her hand. She said tried to fight off the man, as he began striking her, and he ran off.
Police arrested the suspect across the street for attempted robbery, battery, and trying to prevent a victim from using a cellphone to call for help.
The victim suffered minor injuries, but did not need medical attention, police said.
