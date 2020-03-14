SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — Two men were shot to death in San Leandro late Friday night as they sat inside a car, according to police.

San Leandro police said shooting happened Friday at around 11 p.m. along the 2100 block of East 14th St. Officers responded to multiple reports of shots being fired and upon arrival found two men suffering from gunshot wounds seated inside a vehicle.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries.

Their identities are being withheld pending confirmation their next of kin have been notified.

A premlinary investigation determined that there was some type of verbal exchange between the victims and the suspect right before the gunshots were fired, police said.

The motive for the shooting was unclear. No suspect information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the San Leandro Police Department at (510) 577-2740.