



LIVERMORE (KPIX 5) — Life off the Grand Princess cruise ship and onto dry land has been anything but easy for passengers sent to Air Force bases around the country to be quarantined.

“They are just not getting the information they need and so they are literally being treated like prisoners it feels like.”

Alicia Lemoine from Livermore and says her parents are on their fourth day at Dobbins Air Force Base in Georgia quarantined to a small room, with only the clothes they arrived in. Their luggage and medication still have not been delivered.

“My dad has some pre-existing conditions so he needs his medications. My mom has a C-pak machine that she is not able to sue because it is in her big luggage. The friends they are traveling with are in the same position. They are trying to get their medication,” Lemoine explained.

Her parents used to live in the By Area before moving to Missouri, and it turns out they aren’t alone. The more than 600 cruise ship passengers quarantined at Travis Air Force Base are also in need of basic necessities, according to Congressman John Garamendi. He sent a letter to the White House demanding something be done.

“The story is really one of outrage. The basic hygiene that the president and others want us all of us to observe are simply not being observed at the Travis Air Force Base Hotel.”

Lemoine says she feels helpless knowing her parents need their medication and luggage, but don’t know when or how they will get it.

“Ideally we would like them to get home so they can self-quarantine. But if that’s not something available, we would like them to at least have their stuff so that for the next two weeks they can at least have what they need in their necessities.”