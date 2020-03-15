



CAMPBELL (CBS SF) — An early-morning fire at a shuttered former restaurant was contained Sunday by the Santa Clara County Fire Department and the cause is now under investigation.

The fire was reported about 3:48 a.m. at 499 East Hamilton Ave. near Almarida Drive, a vacant building that had previously been the Elephant Bar Restaurant.

Heavy smoke and flames were visible when crews arrived, but entry to the building was limited by metal plates covering doors and windows, the department said.

The fire was controlled around 4:20 a.m.

No firefighters were injured and an initial search of accessible areas failed to turn up anyone inside.

The department noted that the building had sustained damage in a fire last October attributed to homeless people seeking shelter.

