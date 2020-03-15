OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Many East Bay Regional Park District facilities, including all visitor centers and rental facilities, will be closed until April 12 to protect the public from potential exposure to COVID-19, park district officials said Sunday.

The closures went into effect at 5 p.m. Sunday and they affect all EBRPD visitor centers, campgrounds, swim facilities, all programs and internal rental facilities. All regional parks themselves and the trails except the ones listed below will remain open to the public.

EBRPD officials are reminding visitors to be prepared by bringing their own water source as well as hand sanitizer.

Here is a complete list of facility closures that are in place until mid-April:

All Visitor Centers

Ardenwood Historic Farm (Fremont), Big Break Visitor Center (Oakley), Black Diamond Mines Visitor Center (Antioch), Coyote Hills Visitor Center (Fremont), Crown Beach Crab Cove Visitor Center (Alameda), Garin Barn (Hayward), Sunol Visitor Center (Sunol), Tilden Botanic Garden, Environmental Education Center AND Little Farm (Berkeley).

All Internal Rental Facilities

Brazilian Room at Tilden Park (Berkeley), Shoreline Room at Martin Luther King, Jr. Shoreline (Oakland), Fern Cottage at Kennedy Grove (El Sobrante), Beach House at Lake Temescal (Oakland).

All programs, paid or free

This includes all school programs, recreational programs and naturalist-directed programs.

All campgrounds

Anthony Chabot and Del Valle (current campers will move out by 3/16/20 by 11am)

All swim facilities

Contra Loma, Cull Canyon, Don Castro, Lake Anza at Tilden, Lake Temescal, Pool at Robert’s Regional Park, Quarry Lakes

“We understand that nature is a great place to get exercise and rejuvenate the mind, body and soul – especially in time of crisis. A walk on a trail, around your neighborhood, or private backyard provides a breath of fresh air and helps reduce stress and anxiety,” EBRPD said.

The Park District says it sees more than 25 millions annually throughout its 73 parks.