SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Sonoma County health officials have reported the county’s first confirmed case of coronavirus contracted via “community spread” without a known source of transmission.

Officials also announced that a second person, associated with that patient confirmed Saturday, has been tested, with results pending. This person was self-quarantined Saturday night, and has shown no symptoms.

County health officials were working to contact everyone they suspect of having been in contact with the confirmed patient. No other information was immediately available Saturday night.

However, Sonoma County officials were scheduled to hold a news conference at noon Sunday to answer questions about this first case of community-spread coronavirus, and county health officials’ response to the coronavirus threat.

In other Sonoma County coronavirus related news:

Santa Rosa city school officials announced they were suspending in-person classes and canceling after-school activities and child care for the next three weeks.

The closure begins Monday and will run though April 5, according to a release from the district, which has 16,000 students in 24 schools.

The decision to shutter school sites, in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, was made in collaboration with the Sonoma County Department of Health Services and the Sonoma County Office of Education.

On Saturday evening, both of those county offices released a joint statement recommending all school districts in the county suspend classes through March 27. With most districts in spring break this week, March 16-20, the suspensions would officially start March 23.

“Schools are vital community hubs and service providers. This recommendation to postpone in-person classes was not made lightly,” Dr. Steve Herrington, Sonoma County Superintendent of Schools, said in a statement. “We know that suspending classes creates a significant disruption to the lives of students, staff and families. School districts have been diligently preparing for how to offer continuity of education, meals and other vital services even if students are not physically at school.”

Board of Education officials said leaders from each district will work with the Department of Health Services and will meet with County Public

Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase on Monday to discuss specific plans for their areas.