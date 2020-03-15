SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — Bars, nightclubs, wineries and brew pubs across California have been ordered to close Sunday, while all seniors have been ordered to isolate at home as health officials seek to limit the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus.

At an afternoon press conference, Newsom announced the state now had a total of 335 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus, along with six deaths.

Newsom said while bars and wineries and the like would be closed, restaurants will be allowed to continue serving customers, but at half capacity in order to allow space for social distancing.

An online portal to help people determine whether they need to be tested for the novel coronavirus was set to be launched in limited fashion in California by Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom said on Sunday.

The online portal being rolled out Monday by Verily, a division of Google/Alphabet, would be available to people in Santa Clara County and San Mateo County initially and then expanded to the Central Valley and other counties at a later date.

This is a breaking news item. More details to be added soon.