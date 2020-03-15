(KPIX 5) — Six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady is not coming to the 49ers, according to a video report posted by Chris Simms of NBC Sports.
The 49ers were one of the teams Brady was rumored to be interested in signing with when the NFL’s free agency period begins March 18th. Some question whether that date will be pushed back because of the coronavirus outbreak.
“Brady’s number one choice was to go to San Francisco,” said Simms who is friends with 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. “Something happened in the last few days.”
Brady’s affection for the 49ers is well documented. He grew up in San Mateo and graduated from Serra High School. As a child, he attended the 1981 NFC championship with his family at Candlestick Park — also know as “The Catch” game.
