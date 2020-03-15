Comments
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A fire Sunday morning at a two-story structure in the 300 block of 38th Street in Oakland has gone to a second alarm, with additional resources being summoned.
The fire, reported after 8 a.m., is reportedly burning both stories of the building.
Bystander picture showing fire bldg pic.twitter.com/MktfB4WnP6
— Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) March 15, 2020
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News contributed to this report
You must log in to post a comment.