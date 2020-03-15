CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:2-alarm fire, Oakland Fire, Oakland news

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A fire Sunday morning at a two-story structure in the 300 block of 38th Street in Oakland has gone to a second alarm, with additional resources being summoned.

The fire, reported after 8 a.m., is reportedly burning both stories of the building.

