



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – On the heels of Tom Hanks and his wife, now another Hollywood star has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Idris Elba posted a sober video with his wife, saying he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The actor tweeted Monday that he has no symptoms so far and has been isolated since he found out that he had come into contact with someone who had been diagnosed with the new coronavirus.

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

According to People, Elba attended a charity event in London and posed alongside the prime minister of Canada’s wife, Sophie Trudeau. She tested positive for the novel coronavirustwo last week.

Bay Area native Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson said last week, they had tested positively in Australia.

Both are reportedly doing well.