SAN FRANCISCO – As millions of television viewers were warned to start social distancing, many people who work on and behind the cameras are practicing what they preach.
At a press conference at San Francisco City Hall, cameras and reporters observed the so-called 6-foot rule, and city and government officials kept a safe distance from one another, behind podium.
Anchors were doing the same.
“During this coronavirus pandemic, KPIX 5 is practicing social distancing, even on the studio set,” anchor Michelle Griego at the opening of the broadcast at noon, as she and anchor Kenny Choi sat at a distance.
