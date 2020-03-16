OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf on Monday called for city residents to comply with an order by health officials to shelter in place to deal with the coronavirus pandemic but also said they should remain calm.

Referring to the shelter-in-place order that was issued for Alameda County and five other Bay Area counties earlier on Monday, Schaas said, “This limited order is something we all must take seriously but not panic.”

Speaking at a news conference at Oakland City Hall, Schaaf said, “There are many things that we as Oaklanders can continue to enjoy while we do the very responsible thing and that is to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

The mayor said, “We must be clear that essential workers are still going coming to work to do their jobs. While we must practice social distancing we can go about our essential tasks during the day. All essential businesses will remain open. You do not need to run to the grocery store right now.”

Schaaf said, “This is a rapidly-evolving situation and we in the city of Oakland is working 24/7 to try and ensure that this health crisis is as least disruptive as possible. We’re doing things that are extraordinary to try and make sure we can all recover quickly and bounce back once we have worked through this moment.”

Joining Schaaf at the news conference, District 2 City Councilwoman Nikki Fortunato Bas said, “This is a moment we are all coming together. Social distancing doesn’t mean social isolation.”

She said people can stay in touch by phone, email and text and still walk with other people as long as they stay a safe distance apart. Bas also said she is glad that the Alameda County sheriff’s office has agreed to temporarily suspend evictions of tenants.

District 6 Councilman Lauren Taylor said, “Our food supply chain is healthy so there’s no need to panic or stockpile.”

District 3 Councilwoman Lynette Gibson McElhaney urged people to remain calm and said, “We are resilient. We will get through this.” District 1 Councilman Dan Kalb and District 5 Councilman Noel Gallo also spoke at the news conference.

