



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The tsunami of news about the current coronavirus outbreak can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know — KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News/CBSN Bay Area — will be publishing a news roundup each morning of the top coronavirus-related stories from the last 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest developments impacting you, your family and your daily life.

Kaiser Prepares For Surge Of Coronavirus Patients, Opens Drive-Thru Testing Sites

OAKLAND — With health professionals expecting the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus) to accelerate, Kaiser Permanente is setting up several drive-up testing sites for its members at East Bay locations. The drive-up testing sites are only for Kaiser members, and only those who meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria for testing and have a doctor’s order to be tested, Kaiser officials said Sunday. Read More

Newsom Orders Bars, Wineries Closed; Home Isolation Of All Seniors

SACRAMENTO — Bars, nightclubs, wineries and brew pubs across California have been ordered to close Sunday, while all seniors have been told to isolate at home as health officials seek to limit the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus. At an afternoon press conference, Newsom announced the state now had a total of 335 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus, along with six deaths.

Aside from those 65 and older, Newsom also called on those with chronic conditions to self-isolate at home. Read More

Bay Area Woman Worries About Parents Quarantined At Georgia Air Force Base

LIVERMORE — Life off the Grand Princess cruise ship and onto dry land has been anything but easy for passengers sent to Air Force bases around the country to be quarantined. “They are just not getting the information they need and so they are literally being treated like prisoners it feels like.” Alicia Lemoine from Livermore and says her parents are on their fourth day at Dobbins Air Force Base in Georgia quarantined to a small room, with only the clothes they arrived in. Their luggage and medication still have not been delivered. Read More

East Bay Regional Park District Facilities To Close Until Mid-April

OAKLAND — Many East Bay Regional Park District facilities, including all visitor centers and rental facilities, will be closed until April 12 to protect the public from potential exposure to COVID-19, park district officials said Sunday. The closures went into effect at 5 p.m. Sunday and they affect all EBRPD visitor centers, campgrounds, swim facilities, all programs and internal rental facilities. All regional parks themselves and the trails except the ones listed below will remain open to the public. EBRPD officials are reminding visitors to be prepared by bringing their own water source as well as hand sanitizer. Read More

Active-Duty Airman, 1 Other Test Positive At Travis Air Force Base

FAIRFIELD — Two people–an active-duty Airman and the dependent of a service member–have tested positive for coronavirus at Travis Air Force Base, officials said Sunday. Both individuals are quarantined in their residences off-base. Public health officials have begun the “tracing process” to contact who those individuals may have been in contact with. Travis AFB is not releasing more details about the two infected individuals to maintain privacy. Read More

All Bay Area Cal State University Campuses Begin Online-Only Classes On Monday

SAN FRANCISCO — In an effort to minimize in-person gatherings in light of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, California State University campuses in the Bay Area will switch to online-only classes starting Monday. At San Francisco State University, all instruction will be conducted using “remote modalities” beginning Monday. As of Sunday night, the San Francisco campus was to remain open, and support services for online students and for remaining on-campus support operations for students, faculty and staff will remain open too, university officials said.

Grand Princess Prepares To Leave The Port Of Oakland

OAKLAND — After nearly a week of being moored at a secure dockside in the Port of Oakland, the coronavirus-stricken Grand Princess was set to move to the middle of the San Francisco Bay Sunday to begin a 14-day quarantine for the crew members who remain aboard the ship. The ship and the ordeal of the more than 2,000 passengers aboard had become a main story line of the growing coronavirus outbreak in the Bay Area. Read More

CDC Says All Gatherings Of 50+ In U.S. Should Be Postponed, Cancelled

ATLANTA — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending all in-person events of 50 people or more nationwide be cancelled or postponed to promote the practice of social distancing to slow the spread of the coronavirus. CDC’s new guidelines, released Sunday, apply to events over the next eight weeks. All event organizers, whether individuals or groups, should comply with the guidelines, the CDC said. Read More

Cache Creek Casino Resort Closed Indefinitely Due To Coronavirus

BROOKS — Cache Creek Casino Resort will temporarily cease operations due to concern over the spread of coronavirus in California, Yocha Dehe Wintun tribal leadership announced Sunday. The resort will begin closing procedures at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17. The closure will remain in place indefinitely while Tribal Leadership and Casino Management continue to assess the situation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. Read More

San Mateo County Confirms First Coronavirus Death; State Toll At 6

SAN MATEO COUNTY — Health officials in San Mateo County on Sunday confirmed the county’s first coronavirus death, raising the death toll for the state of California to six. County health officials made the announcement while updating the county’s current number of coronavirus cases, which has risen to 32. A total of 325 cases have been identified in the state of California, according to Governor Gavin Newsom. Read More

Sonoma County Reports First Community Transmission Cases

SANTA ROSA — A worker at the Rohnert Park Health Center on State Farm Drive tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Saturday and is now in self-quarantine, Mayor Joe Callinan said Sunday. County health officials also identified a second case of coronavirus without any connection to recent travel. These cases are the first confirmed in Sonoma County. The second individual has also been asked to self-quarantine. Read More