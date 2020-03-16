VALLEJO (CBS SF) — The city of Vallejo said Monday that it will temporarily suspend shutting off customers’ water service after non-payment due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The suspension is effective immediately and will apply to residential and commercial customers through the end of March. Then, the city will reevaluate the situation surrounding the COVID-19 spread.

“The City of Vallejo takes the health and safety of our community very seriously. As we continue our efforts to stop the spread of the COVID-19, it is important that everyone in Vallejo have access to clean water,” city officials said in a statement.

The city is also allowing customers alternative payment plans if they can prove they were impacted or suffered hardships as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

All city-operated drinking water service will also continue normally. Vallejo’s water treatment plans are designed to remove inactive pathogens, including viruses and bacteria, the city said. Treatment plans will also maintain a consistent level of disinfectant in the distribution pipes to ensure water safely travels to reidents’ homes.

Customers who need to pay bills and are sick or experiencing symptoms are being asked to utilize other payment options such as online or by phone at (707) 648-5400.