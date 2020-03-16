Comments
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Bay Area residents across six Bay Area counties have been ordered to “shelter in place” until early April, according to an announcement from county officials Monday.
The order applies to all residents in the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco. The six counties are home to more than 6.7 million people. Napa, Solano and Sonoma were not immediately included in the order.
The order goes into effect beginning at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, directing people to stay home and keep away from others as much as possible over the next three weeks.
Here’s what will remain open according to Alameda County officials:
- Healthcare Operations and Essential Infrastructure
- Grocery stores, certified farmers’ markets, farm and produce stands, supermarkets, food banks, convenience stores, and other establishments engaged in the retail sale of canned food, dry goods, fresh fruits and vegetables, pet supply, fresh meats, fish, and poultry, and any other household consumer products (such as cleaning and personal care products).
- Food cultivation, including farming, livestock, and fishing
- Businesses that provide food, shelter, and social services, and other necessities of life for economically disadvantaged or otherwise needy individuals
- Newspapers, television, radio, and other media services
- Gas stations and auto-supply, auto-repair, and related facilities
- Banks and related financial institutions
- Hardware stores; ix. Plumbers, electricians, exterminators, and other service providers who provide services that are necessary to maintaining the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences
- Businesses providing mailing and shipping services, including post office boxes
- Laundromats, drycleaners, and laundry service providers
- Restaurants and other facilities that prepare and serve food, but only for delivery or carry out.
- Schools and other entities that typically provide free food services to students or members of the public may continue to do so
- Businesses that supply products needed for people to work from home
- Businesses that ship or deliver groceries, food, goods or services directly to residences
- Airlines, taxis, and other private transportation providers providing transportation services
- Home-based care for seniors, adults, or children
- Residential facilities and shelters for seniors, adults, and children
- Childcare facilities providing services that enable employees exempted in this order to work as permitted. To the extent possible, childcare facilities must operate under the following mandatory conditions: 1. Childcare must be carried out in stable groups of 12 or fewer (“stable” means that the same 12 or fewer children are in the same group each day). 2. Children shall not change from one group to another. 3. If more than one group of children is cared for at one facility, each group shall be in a separate room. Groups shall not mix with each other. 4. Childcare providers shall remain solely with one group of children.
