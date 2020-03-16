



FREMONT (CBS SF) – The city of Fremont has announced the closure of most city facilities due to the spread of the novel coronavirus starting Monday until at least March 31.

Non-essential city operations won’t be open during the approximately two-week period as most of the region and country attempts to practice reducing person-to-person contact during the national pandemic.

“If you have scheduled business with the city, please call the specific city department, at your earliest convenience to discuss rescheduling,” city officials said in a statement.

The City Council will move forward with its 7 p.m. meeting Monday.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Police and fire crews will continue to provide essential public safety services.

Here are the specific city offices, along with their locations and contact number, that will be closed: City Hall, 3300 Capitol Ave., Building A and Building B (Administrative offices), (510) 284-4000; Fire Administration, 3300 Capitol Ave., Building A, (510) 494-4200; Fremont Police Department, 2000 Stevenson Blvd., (510) 790-6800; Fremont Police Detention Facility closed to visitors, 1990 Stevenson Blvd., (510) 790-6800; Development Services Center, 39550 Liberty St., (510) 494-4443; Maintenance Center, 42551 Osgood Road, (510) 979-5700; Tri-City Animal Shelter, 1950 Stevenson Blvd., (510) 790-6630; Senior Center, 40086 Paseo Padre Parkway, (510) 790-6600; all community centers and recreation buildings, (510) 494-4300; all Alameda County library buildings, (510) 745-1400.

For more information on city specific coronavirus issues, people can visit www.fremont.gov/coronavirus or visit the city’s social media accounts at www.fremont.gov/socialmedia.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.