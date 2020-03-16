



WASHINGTON (CBS SF) – Rep. Mark DeSaulnier, a Democrat who represents the East Bay in Congress, has been hospitalized after falling and fracturing a rib during a recent run, according to his office.

DeSaulnier was admitted to a Washington, DC-area hospital Friday night to treat complications from pneumonia after suffering a “traumatic rib fracture” when he fell, chief of staff Betsy Arnold Marr said in a statement.

“He is in serious, but stable condition and will likely be in the hospital for at least the next several days. The office operations remain unchanged and staff will continue to serve our constituents,” Marr went on to say.

As a result, DeSaulnier is unable to vote on the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which is being considered in Congress this week in response to the growing coronavirus epidemic.

According to the biography on his congressional website, DeSaulnier is described as an avid runner, who has completed 21 marathons. DeSaulnier has represented the 11th district, which covers much of Contra Costa County, since 2015.