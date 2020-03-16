(KPIX) — The 49ers made a drastic move Monday to reshape their roster after losing the Super Bowl last month. According to the NFL Network, the team traded defensive lineman DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for the 13th overall pick in this year’s draft.
The trade will not become official until Wednesday.
Buckner was the 49ers first round pick in 2016 out of Oregon and made the Pro Bowl in 2018. He was considered the anchor of the 49ers defensive line that transformed the franchise from NFC doormat to NFC champion over the course of a season.
In four seasons, Buckner amassed 28.5 sacks, including a career high 12 in 2018.
Word of the trade came minutes after the 49ers announced that they re-signed fellow defensive lineman Arik Armstead to a 5-year contract extension.
