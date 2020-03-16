Comments
SANTA CRUZ County (CBS SF) — CHP officers on Monday afternoon arrested a woman suspected of drunk driving who lost control of her truck, rolling it down an embankment and onto the shoulder of northbound Highway 1
Officers with the Santa Cruz County CHP reported that shortly after noon, the suspect, 46-year-old Watsonville resident Maia Cahill, was driving northbound on Trabing Road when she lost control of her 1998 Ford F-150.
The vehicle left the roadway and overturned, landing on northbound Highway 1. The passenger in the truck — a 51-year female Watsonville resident — was ejected and sustained major injuries.
The accident shut down all northbound lanes of Highway 1.
Cahill was arrested for suspected DUI causing major injuries.
