SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Macy’s announced it was closing all of its nearly 600 stores across the U.S., including 98 in California by the end of business Tuesday.

This includes all Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, Bluemercury, Backstage, Bloomingdale’s the Outlet, and Market by Macy’s stores, the company said.

Macy’s said online sales through websites and mobile apps would continue, although the closures will also require reduced activity or closure at some of the firm’s distribution centers. Employees have been told the company would provide both compensation and benefits to impacted workers.

In an email to employees, Macy’s CEO Jeff Gennette said the hope was to reopen stores within two weeks. “Our intention is to re-open the stores on April 1, 2020. However, we will continue to evaluate the situation in partnership with health officials and keep all of our teams informed of any changes,” said Gennette.

Manhattan-based Macy’s corporate offices would remain open with employees being urged to follow current CDC and Health Department guidance and work from home if possible.

Macy’s has been among the major U.S. retailers struggling in recent years to keep up with a drastically changing retail landscape. Last month’s Macys announced its latest restructuring which includes the closing of 125 stores and the reorganization of its management structure.