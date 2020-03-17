SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — Former Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant announced Tuesday he was one of four members of the Brooklyn Nets who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Durant confirmed the test results to @TheAthleticNBA. He said he was feeling fine asked “everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We’re going to get through this.”

Kevin Durant tested positive for coronavirus, Durant tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Durant says he is feeling fine: "Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this." — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 17, 2020

With the new results, the league’s total number of players who have tested positive with the virus to seven.

The Nets announced Tuesday that one player was exhibiting symptoms, while the other three were asymptomatic. All four players — who the team did not identify — have been isolated and were under the care of team physicians.

The Nets added that all players and members of their travel party were being asked to remain isolated and closely monitor their health.

“The health of our players and staff is of the highest priority to the organization and the team is doing everything within its power to ensure that those affected receive the best care possible,” the Nets added in a statement.

Brooklyn last played on March 10 in Los Angeles, beating the Lakers. The Nets were then to face the Golden State Warriors two nights later in San Francisco — a game that was to be played without fans — before the NBA season was suspended after Utah’s Rudy Gobert tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Jazz teammate Donovan Mitchell and Detroit’s Christian Wood are the other players who have tested positive.

The Nets said they are currently notifying anyone who has had known contact with the players, including recent opponents, and working closely with state and local health authorities on reporting.