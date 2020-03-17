



MONTEREY (CBS SF) – The Monterey Bay Aquarium is closed until at least March 27th due to the coronavirus outbreak, but that’s not stopping it from getting creative to entertain guests online.

Even though the aquarium has been closed since March 12th, you can still check out the aquarium’s critters online through their webcams. Cameras include views of their famed jellyfish exhibit, the kelp forest, along with the sharks in the Monterey Bay Habitat. Scheduled feeding times will also be shown.

Live cameras are available on the aquarium’s website, their YouTube account and their social media channels from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pacific Time.

The animal care team is still looking after the aquarium’s critters, since last week’s closure to the public.

“Staff remaining on site have been advised of appropriate social distancing methods and have access to personal protective gear if necessary,” the aquarium said in a statement. “We are asking all non-essential staff and volunteers to remain at home and implementing a remote work policy.”

The aquarium said all employees will be paid during the closure “regardless of their job responsibilities and ability to work remotely.”

Guests seeking refunds for tickets are being asked to contact 831-648-4800.

Other local facilities offering webcams of wildlife amid the closures include the California Academy of Sciences in San Francisco, which is featuring views of their penguin and Philippine Coral Reef exhibits. Meanwhile, the Oakland Zoo is offering live views of their elephants, sun bears and black bears.