SAN CARLOS (CBS SF) — Detectives with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday morning arrested a San Carlos man on suspicion of possessing and distributing child pornography, according to authorities.
A press release issued by the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office stated that at around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning, 33-year-old San Carlos resident Brian Robertson was taken into custody at a private residence.
Robertson was the subject of a long investigation by the San Mateo County Sheriff’s detective after the bureau received a cyber-tip within the past year that Robertson was involved in the distribution of child pornography.
On Tuesday, detectives served a search warrant at a San Carlos home and arrested Robertson. This investigation is ongoing and detectives believe that this is an isolated incident.
Anyone with information about the suspect and any possibly related crimes is asked to contact the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
