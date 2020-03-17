



SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Santa Clara County Superior Court has suspended all non-essential functions for at least three weeks effective midnight Tuesday to coincide with the county’s shelter-in-place order as the novel coronarvirus spreads throughout the region.

The court said the suspension may canceled if the order is also lifted, but until that time, court officials said all clerk’s office functions will be closed to the public.

Anyone who is a prospective juror this week, the week of March 23 or March 30 has been excused from service. Jurors currently empaneled will get instructions on where to report to duty.

For more information on cases that have been continued, people can visit http://www.scscourt.org/online_services/case_info.shtml. Anyone who can appear in court via CourtCall (1-888-88-COURT) is encouraged to do so when possible.

The following courtrooms will be in session as essential functions:

-Criminal Courthouse: Hall of Justice, 190 W. Hedding St., San Jose; seven courtrooms for in-custody arraignments, including misdemeanors, felonies, domestic violence and parole violations, in and out of custody arraignments, family violence, time not waived preliminary hearings and collaborative courts violations of parole.

-Family Justice: Center Courthouse, 201 N. First St., San Jose, four courtrooms: two for domestic violence restraining orders, another for juvenile dependency detentions and one for mental health emergency review.

-Civil Courthouse: Downtown Superior, 191 N. First St., San Jose, four courtrooms: one for civil harassment restraining orders, one for mental health conservatorships, one for conservatorship and elder abuse and one for writ temporary restraining orders.

-Juvenile Justice, 840 Guadalupe Parkway, San Jose, 1 courtroom: juvenile detentions.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.