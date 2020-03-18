SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Around the Bay Area, the unnatural stillness of the streets cannot be denied. Sidewalks and roads are empty. But if you look closely enough, some people and entities are still conducting business as usual.

On Broadway near the Embarcadero, constructions workers were putting up an apartment complex. Mayor London Breed’s order deemed housing projects to be essential and so the work continues on–the same goes for those doing work on the sidewalk near Fisherman’s Wharf.

But one of the oddities still open for business amidst a Bay Area-wide shelter-in-place is The International Spy Shop on Beach Street.

“We are classified as a security hardware and safety supply company,” said general manager Zack Graves. He’s used to big crowds of tourists, but he is instead selling emergency kits complete with hand sanitizer, gloves and N95 masks.

He was cleaning the store between customers. “Anytime somebody comes in after they come in, after handling money, anything like that–and then hourly.”

On Chestnut Street, the typically slammed restaurant Delarosa has opened up their windows, where customers typically sit, and turned it into an impromptu takeout window, where customers have plenty of room on uncrowded sidewalks to line up.

In the East Bay, Lori Short of Tracy was working at Target, taking care of those too scared to potentially exposed themselves the the coronavirus. “I’m a ship shopper so I’m here doing personal shopping for other folks that can’t get out or don’t want to get out,” Short told KPIX.

At San Rafael’s Peacock Gap golf course, frustrations and anxiety were being taken out at the driving range and on the links, which qualifies as social distanced exercised outside, so it’s also permissible.

“Get some fresh air, the coronavirus, the talk about it’s just been a little over the top for me –still want to do my daily activities and get out there and enjoy life style,” said golfer Daniel O’Rourke.