



SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — Public information and notices about COVID-19 coronavirus will be organized in a new website launched by Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office Wednesday.

The website, www.covid19.ca.gov, will highlight health and financial resources, public service announcements from the state Surgeon General Dr. Nadine Burke and a toolkit for volunteer and service opportunities.

“The state is mobilizing at every level to proactively and aggressively protect the health and well-being of Californians, but we cannot fight this outbreak alone,” Newsom said in a news release.

“We need the participation and support of every Californian, and that’s why we’re providing recent, relevant and reliable information.”

Facebook and Instagram are providing $1 million in advertising for the state to promote the new public safety campaign and website, according to Newsom’s office. Social media posts will include messaging such as, “Your actions save lives.”

As of Wednesday, 10 Northern California counties are under a three-week shelter-in-place order. This includes San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Cruz, Monterey, Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, Sonoma, Solano and Napa counties.

All nonessential businesses are closed under the shelter-in-place orders, with hospitals, pharmacies, gas stations, laundromats and take-out restaurants among the establishments remaining open.

According to the state Department of Public Health, there are 598 cases of coronavirus and 13 deaths in California as of Tuesday evening.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.