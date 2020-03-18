Comments
(KPIX) — The Raiders have reportedly agreed to sign cornerback Eli Apple to a one-year deal. He has three career interceptions to go along with 55 passes defended in four seasons, and will likely start alongside Trayvon Mullen in the Raiders defensive backfield.
The Giants drafted Apple 10th overall in 2016, and then traded him to the Saints midway through the 2018 season.
The Raiders ranked 25th the league against the pass, giving up 256 yards per game.
The team has reportedly agreed to terms with eight new players, six of them on the defensive side of the ball.
