FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — A man was in custody on multiple charges Wednesday following an officer-involved shooting in unincorporated Solano County, according to the county sheriff’s office.
The shooting occurred at about 2:35 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Allendale and Winters Road in northern Solano County and adjacent to Interstate Highway 505, sheriff’s officials said.
The cirucmstances that led up to the shooting weren’t immediately provided, but sheriff’s officials said the suspect was shot at by an officer and then bit by a dog. He was transported to a hospital.
Solano County Jail records identify the suspect as 32-year-old William Michael Blackburn. He was taken to a hospital and later booked into
jail on $210,000 bail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon against a peace officer, attempting to evade police and resisting arrest.
The sheriff’s office didn’t say which agency the officer who fired the shots was employed with, but law enforcement personnel from the sheriff’s office, California Highway Patrol and Vacaville police were at the scene. No officers were injured.
You must log in to post a comment.