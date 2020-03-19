SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — After spending a good part of the past week watching people panic-buying and clearing the shelves of every store in the area, it was heartwarming to see to come to the Valley Medical Center Foundation in San Jose and see the opposite.

In these strange times, kindness comes in every shape, size, and quantity, such as a donation of 40,000 latex gloves.

Kenny Tran manufactures the masks, who is quite aware he could’ve sold them and turned a profit. “This is a time our country needs us,” said Tran. “And we as individuals, we should contribute to make our country safe.”

This mass donation drive began yesterday when the Valley Medical tweeted out: “We are accepting donations of critical supplies such as masks, hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes and more. Any quantity accepted and appreciated.”

That same day, IBM dropped off 15,000 masks. And since then it’s a been a steady stream of unselfish acts, both big and small, such as an individual donating 50 n95 masks.

“If you can help, it’s a good thing to do,” said Hau Hau, who donated the masks.

Elizabeth Xie donated precious anti-bacterial wipes and a giant bottle of hand sanitizer.

“Why not? If you don’t need it,” said Xie.”You should donate it to the medical workers. They are literally soldiers. They’re fighting for us.”

Costco recently announced it stopped accepting returns of, among other things, wipes and sanitizer.

Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors Vice President Cindy Chavez had a message to any hoarders out there.

“If you have any of these items you can donate, it might save a family member’s life,” said Chavez. “A neighbor’s life, maybe even your own.”