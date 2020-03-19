



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Quarantined but determined to keep upbeat, thousands of people stuck inside their homes because of the coronavirus sang together Thursday evening.

Ilana Minkoff, a realtor in San Francisco’s Cole Valley, has begun a Facebook group called “Quarantine Sing-Along” which now has thousands of members from several continents.

“I cannot believe how big this has gotten, totally organically,” Minkoff said.

“There are currently 6,416 members and growing by the minute. It started Tuesday night in Cole Valley where I live, and it spread across the U.S. to Canada, Kenya, Australia, India, Mexico, Portugal and the U.S. Virgin Islands where my Dad and everyone he knows will be singing along!”

The group had a moment of silence at 6:59 p.m., followed by applause at 7 p.m. At 7:01, everyone sang “Sweet Caroline,” a song chosen by the Facebook group.

Minkoff said she was inspired by the people of Italy who sang from their balconies last week.

“I just love music and community is my thing,” she said. “I’m lost without human contact. I also love Italy and my heart is breaking.”

KPIX 5 reporter Joe Vazquez also joined the fun and grabbed his guitar as he sang along in his backyard. “Thanks for doing this, my new community!” said Vazquez.

“Reaching out, touching you…” Here’s my contribution. (My photographer Viva, 8, is determined to show you her finger nail art!) pic.twitter.com/SGPyleiSBd — Joe Vazquez (@joenewsman) March 20, 2020

Member Shannon Dean sang along during a car cruise in Fresno, California.

“My neighbors think I’m insane. And I’m OK with that. So Fun! Thanks ya’ll,” said group member Christy Seidelhuber Page after Thursday’s sing-along.

Rian Gold Mason recorded herself and her daughter Paisley joining the sing-along action from Sacramento.