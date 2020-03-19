



NEW YORK (CBS SF) — It didn’t take long for a high-profile official to ask for Elon Musk’s help after the Tesla and Space X CEO tweeted that his company could build ventilators currently in serious shortage as hospitals struggle to treat coronavirus patients.

The exchange was reported on the Business Insider website Thursday morning. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted “New York City is buying!” to Musk earlier Thursday, hours after Musk started posting on the social media service about the capability of his companies to produce the vital piece of hospital equipment.

Musk initially posted about Tesla and Space X manufacturing ventilators in response to tweet by psychiatrist and Ethos Clinic CEO and founder Raja Abbas.

We will make ventilators if there is a shortage — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 19, 2020

Musk further outlined how the factories for the two companies would be able to help in a reply to another tweet by Nate Silver, the editor-in-chief for data-driven news website fivethirtyeight.com, allowing that the ability to manufacture ventilators would not be instantaneous.

This is great news. I don't know exactly which hospitals are most in need, but my understanding is NYC and Seattle hospitals are in acute danger. If you're a hospital with a ventilator shortage or someone in a position to compile a list, please let @elonmusk and me know here. https://t.co/cecrQIj9GS — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) March 19, 2020

De Blasio posted his plea for help Thursday morning, saying that New York City “will need thousands in this city over the next few weeks.” Both the mayor and Musk indicated they would get in touch directly to work out the details.

@elonmusk New York City is buying! Our country is facing a drastic shortage and we need ventilators ASAP — we will need thousands in this city over the next few weeks. We’re getting them as fast as we can but we could use your help! We’re reaching out to you directly. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) March 19, 2020

The news comes two days after word surfaced that the Tesla factory in Fremont would not be allowed to operate despite a reported claim that the electric car manufacturer had been designated an “essential business.”

A Los Angeles Times story cited an Alameda County spokesman as saying the county had declared Tesla an essential business that was allowed to remain in operation during the Bay Area-wide shelter at home order.

On Tuesday, sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ray Kelly said despite the report, Tesla’s assembly line was not being allowed to continue working, and that the plant was only being allowed to conduct minimum operations.