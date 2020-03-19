



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Following the resignation of former San Francisco Department of Building Inspector director Tom Hui, who has been accused by the City Attorney’s Office of ethical and legal violations, Mayor London Breed on Wednesday named a new interim director to lead the department.

Effective immediately, Patrick O’Riordan will serve as DBI’s interim director. O’Riordan currently serves as the department’s chief building inspector.

“I accept the responsibilities the commission is giving me today with sincere humility and appreciation of your confidence in my building and construction experience and expertise,” O’Riordan said in a statement.

“I will do everything I can to fulfill your expectations, and to provide the department with the leadership needed during these times of public health challenges,” he said.

O’Riordan’s predecessor Hui resigned after a report by the City Attorney’s Office showed evidence of alleged legal and ethical violations, including giving preferential treatment to a permit expeditor and a “wealthy Chinese national” whose project was subject to department regulations, and using his position to get jobs for his son and his son’s girlfriend within city departments.

The City Attorney’s report was part of a joint public corruption probe with the City Controller’s Office, which began after former Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru and restaurateur Nick Bovis were charged in federal court in January, each with one count of honest services wire fraud in connection with an alleged never-completed scheme to bribe a San Francisco International Airport commissioner for help in obtaining a restaurant concession.

“The Department of Building Inspections is critical for the residents, businesses, and property owners who rely on their services every day and I want to thank Patrick O’Riordan for stepping up to serve during this time of transition,” Breed said.

“It is important that everything possible be done to restore public trust, and I am confident that the process underway between the City Attorney and the Controller will result in significant reforms to ensure that this happens,” she said.

The Building Inspection Commission also announced that although O’Riordan will serve as interim director for the time being, the commission has begun a nationwide search for a permanent director, which commission officials expect could take several months.

