SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A suspected serial child molester arrested in South Lake Tahoe has spent time in the San Jose/Watsonville area and may have victims there, authorities said Thursday.

South Lake Tahoe authorities said 51-year-old Christopher Scott Flanders was arrested Wednesday after a three-month-long investigation. He was being held $2 million bail at the El Dorado County jail on 99 counts including multiple charges of continous sexual assault of a child and lewd acts with a child under 14.

According to investigators, the charges come from multiple victims in the South Lake Tahoe area. Further charges were pending including possession of child pornography.

Detectives believe there were additional victims that have not been identified. The South Lake Tahoe Police Department was asking any parents that may have known Flanders to talk with their children and report any potential contact.

Additionally, Flanders has resided in the following areas, and it was strongly believed that there are additional unreported victims in those areas:

San Jose

Salinas

Pacific Grove

Boulder Creek

Palmdale

Aptos

Fort Bragg

Sunland

Mendocino

Watsonville

Las Vegas

Woodinville, Wash.

Vancouver, Wash

La Grande, Ore.

Anyone in those areas that believe that their child may have been victimized by Flanders was encouraged to report to their local law enforcement agencies.

Anyone who may have information about this case is encouraged to call the South Lake Tahoe Police Department at 530-542-610.