SOQUEL (CBS SF) — Authorities in Santa Cruz County are looking for a German Shepherd who was purportedly being trained by a Soquel resident who then allegedly refused to return the dog to its owner.
The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office said Benjamin Friedenberg was arrested on March 12 for grand theft and embezzlement.
After offering to train a friend’s dog, Thor, and accepting $1,500 for the training, Friedenberg refused to return the dog once the training period was over, according to police.
Police investigators contacted Friedenberg who would not disclose the location of Thor, police said.
He was arrested on charges of embezzlement over $400 and grand theft of an animal, both felonies.
Anyone with information on the case or of Thor’s whereabouts was asked to call detective Jacob Pruger at (831)454-7096.
