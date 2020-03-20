SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — The California National Guard has been deployed to a Sacramento warehouse to distribute food at food banks, according to the governor’s office.
On Friday, Gov. Gavin Newsom deployed the guard to the Sacramento Food Bank on 3rd Ave. to begin preparing packaged food for distribution to isolated or vulnerable communities, the governor’s office said.
Sacramento Food Bank confirmed that soldiers were at the facility Friday and would be working through the weekend.
The guard would be conducting immediate site assessments statewide for counties that have requested short-term support and stabilization.
Newsom also called for food bank volunteers and announced the launch of a partnership Neighbor-to-Neighbor campaign with Nextdoor.com and California Volunteers to tend to the most vulnerable Californians.
“It’s in these times of crisis that Californians are at their best, coming to the aid of those in their community who are most in need,” said Newsom in a prepared statement. “I ask all Californians who are able to join our Neighbor-to-Neighbor campaign to safely assist those in need in your community.”
Californians can learn about ways to assist their community at serve.ca.gov.
