WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — Contra Costa health officials announced Friday that a patient in their 70s being treated in a local hospital has died of complications from the coronavirus, the county’s first death during the current virus outbreak.
While releasing few details, officials said: “The patient died Thursday in a hospital in Contra Costa County. The Contra Costa resident was in their 70s and had a pre-existing condition that put them at higher risk of serious illness from COVID-19, and a history of recent overseas travel.”
Additional details were to be released at a morning news conference.
The death was the 8th in the Bay Area since the outbreak began. Six have died in Santa Clara and one person in San Mateo.
On Thursday, Contra Costa health officials said they have had 44 confirmed cases of the virus since the outbreak began. County hospitals have also been used to care for critically ill patients among those quarantined at Travis Air Force Base.
There were 477 confirmed cases in all 10 Bay Area counties on Thursday.
