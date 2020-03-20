REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — Officers in Redwood City arrested a woman accused of stabbing another woman three times in the neck on Tuesday, police said.

Around 10:50 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Bonita Avenue for a report of an assault and located the victim, a 20-year-old woman.

According to police, the victim was exiting her vehicle following a dispute with an acquaintance. After stabbing the victim, the suspect fled, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, according to police.

After investigating, officers were able to identify the suspect as 18-year-old Sandra Figueroa and issued a warrant for her arrest.

The California Highway Patrol in Imperial County soon notified the Redwood City Police Department they had recently contacted Figueroa over a recent traffic collision. CHP officers there were able to take her into

custody, police said.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact Police Detective Joe O’Gorman at (650)780-7147 or the police department’s tip line at (650) 780-7107.

