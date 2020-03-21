OAKLAND (CBS SF) – The U.S. Coast Guard took a crew member of the Grand Princess cruise ship from the ship Saturday so he could get medical attention for an unspecified “medical emergency.”
The Coast Guard said that the crew member, in his early 40s, was suffering a medical emergency. Coast Guard crew consulted a duty flight surgeon who recommended the crew member be “med-evaced” from the Grand Princess for treatment.
The Coast Guard dispatched a 45-foot “response boat-medium” crew from San Francisco, to transport the crew member to awaiting EMS personnel at Coyote Point, in San Mateo.
The Grand Princess has been anchored in the San Francisco Bay since Monday. Its passengers, some of whom tested positive for coronavirus, were taken to hospitals and other facilities.
By Saturday, almost all of the people left on board were crew members.
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.