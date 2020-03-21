SOQUEL (CBS SF) — A Soquel man has been arrested on charges of embezzlement over $400 and grand theft of an animal for refusing to return a dog brought to him for training, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office said.
Benjamin Friedenberg offered to train Thor, the dog of a friend, for $1,500, officials said, then refused to return the dog after the training was supposed to have been completed.
“Our investigators contacted Friedenberg who would not disclose the location of Thor,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Even after his arrest Friedenberg would refused to divulge the location of Thor.
This is an ongoing investigation and if you have any information regarding this case or Thor’s whereabouts please call detective Jacob Pruger at (831) 454-7096.
