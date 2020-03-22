



LIVERMORE (KPIX 5) — During the time of social distancing due to the coronavirus outbreak, many are turning to virtual fitness and one Bay Area gym is offering classes to anyone and everyone for free to get people moving.

Many have been forced by the shelter-in-place to change their workout routine from the gym to the home gym–just ask Omni Fight Club owner Dennis Dumas Jr.

“The moment they said, ‘You guys aren’t going to be open tomorrow,’ we said, ‘We have a class in the morning,'” Dumas said. He says the first virtual class starts Monday at 8:30 a.m.

Dumas is now live streaming his fitness classes. He says it’s a little bit gritty from his home garage, but he invites anyone to join in.

Anyone looking to join just needs log on to Omni Fight Club Livermore Facebook page and fitness comes alive, from his garage to yours.

“They don’t need to see us in a crazy beautiful gym. They need to see us caring and struggling like they are and still getting through it along side them,” Dumas said.

With so many kids out of school, there are even classes for them online, too. Dumas says just keep moving. He is even offering nutrition support as well.

“Everything we do right now is open and free, so that includes everything from the classes to the nutrition talks to the personal development,” Dumas said.