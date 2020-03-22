



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The tsunami of news about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter-in-place can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know — KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News/CBSN Bay Area — will be publishing a news roundup each morning of the top coronavirus-related stories from the last 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest developments impacting you, your family and your daily life.

Sunnyvale Firm Receives FDA Emergency Approval For Rapid COVID-19 Test

SUNNYVALE — A rapid test to detect the coronavirus, developed by Cepheid — a Sunnyvale company, has been given “emergency use authorization” by Food and Drug Administration, officials said Saturday. The company said it received FDA approval late Friday night to deploy its test — designed to operate on the company’s automated GeneXpert Systems — that can get results in 45 minutes in a hospital laboratory. The test will begin being shipped to hospital next week. Read More

San Francisco Bay Area Suffers Through Deadliest Day Of Coronavirus Outbreak

SANTA CLARA — The San Francisco Bay Area suffered through the deadliest day so far of the coronavirus outbreak Friday with four new deaths reported — two in Santa Clara County and the first in both Contra Costa and Sonoma counties. Bay Area health officials reported that there have been 662 confirmed cases in 10 local counties since the outbreak began nearly two months ago. Of those, there have been 11 deaths. Read More

Health Officials Setting Up MASH-Type Unit Inside Santa Clara Convention Center

SANTA CLARA — Health officials were preparing to set up a MASH-style unit inside the Santa Clara Convention Center with equipment sent by the federal government to be in place for an anticipated surge of patients suffering from the coronavirus. County health officials were partnering with U.S. Office of Public Health Preparedness and Response in executing a plan to expand the number of beds to treat those with the virus. Read More

Thousands Clog Marin Roadways, Hiking Trails And Beaches Seeking Break From Shelter-In-Place

SAN RAFAEL — Marin officials asked Bay Area residents seeking outdoor relief from the current coronavirus shelter-in-place not to come to their county after roadways, hiking trails and beaches were clogged with thousands of visitors. Dr. Lisa Santora, Marin’s Deputy Public Health Officer, said the surge of visitors was leading to a violation of the social distancing requirement of the shelter-in-place order. Read More

Bay Area Firefighters Taking Preventive Measures To Prevent Exposure To Coronavirus

SAN JOSE — Fire departments across the Bay Area were changing the way they operate at work and respond to calls, as they try to prevent exposure to the novel coronavirus. It’s a delicate balance for first responders to prevent exposure to the virus and continue to show up to work when the public needs them the most. Read More

Vintners In California’s Wine Country Bracing for Big Coronavirus Impact

ST. HELENA — Vinters like Napa Valley’s HALL Family Wines owner Kathryn Hall are bracing for a big hit. “The streets are empty, the wineries are empty. The mood here is a real concern,” said Hall via Skype. She owns five wineries in wine country, and the region has been forced to close their tasting rooms. Read More

PG&E, Flexport Donate Critical Emergency Supplies For Healthcare Workers

SAN FRANCISCO — Donations of critical emergency supplies are coming in from the public and private sector in the Bay Area. Mayor London Breed announced a critical donation of much-needed medical protective equipment for healthcare workers. Flexport, a San Francisco-based company, donated 60,000 masks, 34,000 gloves, 2,000 gowns and 50 thermometers. These supplies will be delivered directly to workers through the Department of Public Health. Read More

U.S. Coast Guard Takes Sick Grand Princess Crew Member Off Cruise Ship For Medical Treatment

OAKLAND — The U.S. Coast Guard took a crew member of the Grand Princess cruise ship from the ship Saturday so he could get medical attention for an unspecified “medical emergency.” The Coast Guard said that the crew member, in his early 40s, was suffering a medical emergency. Coast Guard crew consulted a duty flight surgeon who recommended the crew member be “med-evaced” from the Grand Princess for treatment. Read More

Pets Unlikely To Spread Coronavirus To Owners

SAN RAFAEL — Rabbits, turtles, cats, dogs, hamsters are all a part of our lives, and many are wondering can these pets catch the coronavirus. Nancy McKenney, CEO of Marin Humane Society says the only concern would be on the animals’ fur. Even so, it is very unlikely the virus can travel from your dog or cat, even if you get the virus. Read More

Monterey County Reports First Coronavirus-Related Death

MONTEREY — Monterey County Health Department officials on Saturday reported the first COVID-19 coronavirus-related death of a county resident. The adult victim, who had been hospitalized, had an “underlying health condition” that made this person more susceptible to serious complications, the Monterey County Health Department said in a statement. Read More

Bay Area Gets Fresh Air, Volunteers At Food Banks To Keep From Going Stir-Crazy

CONCORD — On the first official Saturday of the “shelter-in-place,” and after nearly a week of being cooped up in their homes, a lot of people in Contra Costa County were out and about, looking for ways to keep from going stir-crazy. Most of the normal things people might do on their weekends are no longer available. Buchanan Fields Golf Course in Concord is closed even though it’s supposed to be okay to play golf. But right next door is a chance to briefly get away from it all. Read More

Newsom Announces Much-Needed Masks Heading To Hospitals; Calls Effort ‘Ennobling’

SACRAMENTO — As hospitals across the state prepare for a surge of coronavirus patients, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Saturday that millions of much-needed masks were being delivered to health care facilities across California, and more were on the way. Newsom said 10 million masks were sent out last week, with 1.5 million being delivered in just the last few days. Still, health care providers say they need more as they ready their facilities. Read More

Food A Major Priority On Day 2 Of Gov. Newsom’s Stay-At-Home Order In California

OAKLAND — On day two of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s unprecedented stay-at-home order to help curb the coronavirus spread, many in Northern California were focusing on the basics and food was a huge priority. A farmer’s market near Oakland’s Lake Merritt was bustling on a Saturday morning with shoppers waiting in line at a produce stand to buy beets, strawberries and kale. Most stood several feet apart, but the spacing didn’t appear to be enough for one woman who walked by and yelled “6 feet!” to remind everyone the rule for keeping a safe distance. Read More

Sonoma County Reports Its First Coronavirus Death

SANTA ROSA — Health officials have announced Sonoma County’s first death from the coronavirus, the 11th fatality from COVID-19 in the San Francisco Bay Area since the outbreak began and the fourth death reported in the region on Friday. The Sonoma County announcement came on the same day Contra Costa County reported its first coronavirus death and two more deaths were reported in Santa Clara County. It was the deadliest day of the current outbreak. Read More

Google Expands Coronavirus Info Website Nationwide

MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS News) — After a week of speculation, Google announced Saturday morning the launch of an educational website on coronavirus in the United States. The site focuses on education, prevention and local resources surrounding the pandemic. In a blog post, Google said it worked with relevant agencies and authorities to aggregate state-based information, safety and prevention tips, search trends, information to donate to relief efforts and other resources for individuals, educators and businesses. Read More

San Francisco Rec & Park Dept. Extends Emergency Child Care Hours to Support Health Workers

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco’s Recreation and Park Department will expand its free emergency child care hours, which provide childcare for low-income families affected by the novel coronavirus, in order to support healthcare workers, city leaders said Friday. The expanded hours start on Monday at all 35 Recreation and Park Department sites from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and are meant to assist health care workers who need child care during the statewide shelter-in-place order but typically work 12-hour shifts. Read More